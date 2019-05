SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian electric utility CPFL Energia SA announced on Tuesday a memorandum of understanding with its parent company, China’s State Grid, for the potential acquisition of State Grid’s stake in its renewables arm CPFL Renovaveis.

In a statement, CPFL Energia said the price of the offer will be negotiated but noted that State Grid has already said it will sell at 16.85 reais per share.