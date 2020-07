SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-controlled power company Eletrobras said on Friday it will bring forward the timeline to invest in its subsidiary Eletronuclear so it can restart work on a nuclear reactor known as Angra 3.

Eletrobras in a securities filing said it would invest 3.5 billion reais ($650.05 million) by next year in Eletronuclear, money that had previously been slated to be invested by 2024.