BRASILIA (Reuters) - Shares in Brazilian planemaker Embraer fell more than 1% at the open on Monday, following a Reuters report that Boeing is set to face a European Union antitrust investigation into its bid for a controlling stake in Embraer’s commercial aircraft arm.

Embraer shares traded as low as 19.12 reais, a decline of as much as 2.0%, underperforming the broader Bovespa index which was down a maximum of 0.5% in early trading.