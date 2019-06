FILE PHOTO: The logo of Brazilian aviation company Embraer is seen during the Latin American Business Aviation Conference & Exhibition fair (LABACE) at Congonhas Airport in Sao Paulo, Brazil August 14, 2018. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker/File Photo

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA has signed a contract with United Airlines worth $1.9 billion for the delivery of up to 39 E175 jets, the company said on Monday.

The agreement, signed at the Paris Air Show, is for 20 firm orders for the 70-seater aircraft and an option to buy on the other 19. Deliveries are expected to begin in the second quarter of next year.