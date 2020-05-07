Brazil's Embraer confirms in talks with BNDES, domestic and foreign banks over financing support

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA is seen at the company's headquarters in Sao Jose dos Campos, Brazil February 28, 2018. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA (EMBR3.SA) is in talks with national development bank BNDES and some domestic and foreign banks over a support package, with the talks focused on raising working capital for exports, it said in a statement on Thursday.

Embraer is seeking credit lines of between $1 billion and $1.5 billion after a deal with Boeing Co (BA.N) fell through, and has hired Itau BBA, the investment banking unit of Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB4.SA), to help with talks, sources told Reuters.