Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro reacts near Brazil's Energy Minister Bento Albuquerque during a signing ceremony for 13.2 billion reais in contracts for electricity transmission lines, at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil March 25, 2019. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil is likely to sign an energy sector cooperation agreement with Israel during President Jair Bolsonaro’s visit to the Middle Eastern country later this month, Brazilian Mines and Energy Minister Bento Albuquerque said on Tuesday.

Albuquerque said Israel is working in a variety of areas that are of interest, including offshore oil exploration and desalination, but did not give details on what a potential agreement might contain.