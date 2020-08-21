Brazil to choose Angra three nuclear partner by year-end: minister

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil will choose by the end of this year its partner to help finance the construction of the Angra 3 nuclear plant, Mines and Energy Minister Bento Albuquerque said on Friday, adding that Chinese banks and the BRICS Development Bank are possible alternatives.

Speaking in an online interview with magazine Interesse Nacional, Albuquerque also said the government will soon announce an executive decree to minimize the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the energy sector, helping consumers in particular.