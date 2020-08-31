Brazil vice president says Amazon must become 'bio-economy' hub

FILE PHOTO: A view is seen from the Amazon Tall Tower Observatory (ATTO) in Sao Sebastiao do Uatuma in the middle of the Amazon forest in Amazonas state January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil needs to attract investment, particularly from the BRICS block of nations, to create a new model of sustainable development in the Amazon rainforest, grounded in scientific research, Vice President Hamilton Mourao said on Monday.

“It’s important that we attract capital from China, Russia, India and even South Africa for this investment,” Mourao said in comments broadcast by BandNews TV.