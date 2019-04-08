Brazil's Bolsonaro wants U.S. to join development plan for the Amazon

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday that he told U.S. President Donald Trump that he wants the United States to take part in a joint development program for the Brazilian Amazon region, though he did not provide more details.

In the interview with radio station Jovem Pan, Bolsonaro again criticized demarcations of indigenous reserves in the Amazon, home to the world’s largest rainforest, saying that they hamper the development of the region, home to about 25 million people. He said he may reverse any demarcation that he legally could.