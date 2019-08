FILE PHOTO: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro speaks during the launching ceremony of the real estate credit program at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, August 20, 2019. REUTERS/Adriano Machado/File Photo

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said in a Facebook live broadcast on Thursday that countries that give money to preserve the Amazon rainforest do not do it for charity, but to “interfere with our sovereignty.”

For the first time, the Brazilian president acknowledged that farmers might be involved in lighting fires in the region.