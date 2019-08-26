Countries 'overreact' by linking rainforest fires to approval EU-Mercosur pact: Brazil minister

A burning tract of Amazon jungle is pictured in Porto Velho, Brazil August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Countries like Ireland and France “overreact” when they link the recent fires ravaging the Amazon rainforest to the final approval of a trade agreement between the European Union and Mercosur bloc, Brazil Agriculture Minister Tereza Cristina Dias told reporters on Monday.

At an event in São Paulo, she also said she hoped Brazil’s farm products do not suffer any trade embargos due to environmental issues.