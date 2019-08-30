ADM, Bunge say not sourcing from newly deforested parts of Amazon

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Grain traders Archer Daniels Midland Co ADM. and Bunge Ltd (BG.N) said in separate statements on Friday they do not source crops from newly deforested areas in the Amazon and are using satellite monitoring to enforce their policies.

Bunge said it is evaluating available information about the number and location of the existing Amazon rainforest fires.

Brazil’s oilseed crushing association Abiove, which represents companies such as ADM and Bunge, has said soybean plantings in the 10 towns that reported the most fires is immaterial to overall soybean production.