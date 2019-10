FILE PHOTO: Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro attends a launch ceremony of the government anti-crime project at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil October 3, 2019. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

BRASILIA (Reuters) - President Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday the oil slicks that are polluting beaches in northeastern Brazil could be the result of criminal activity or a shipwreck.

Government officials have said the crude oil was not produced in Brazil and suspect that it could be Venezuelan. Bolsonaro told reporters: “We have a country on our radar screen, but we cannot say which it is,” but gave no further details.