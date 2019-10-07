Brazil environment agencies collect 100 tonnes of oil from northeastern coastline

FILE PHOTO: Brazil's Environment Minister Ricardo Salles attends an interview with Reuters in Brasilia, Brazil September 6, 2019. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian Environment Minister Ricardo Salles said on Monday that environmental agencies had collected more than 100 tonnes of oil from the country’s northeastern coastline since Sept. 2, according to a Twitter post.

Oil has been found on scores of beaches across Brazil’s northeast in recent weeks. State-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras, said tests had shown the oil does not come from Brazil, but its origin remains unknown.