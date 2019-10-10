Brazil says has not confirmed oil contaminating beaches is from Venezuela

Brazil's Energy Minister Bento Albuquerque attends a news coneference in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, October 10, 2019. REUTERS/Ian Cheibub

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil’s Mines and Energy Minister Bento Albuquerque said on Thursday that the government had not confirmed the origin of oil mysteriously washing up on Brazilian beaches but noted that it has properties similar to Venezuelan petroleum.

Earlier on Thursday, Venezuela’s oil ministry and state oil company Petroleos de Venezuela SA said in a joint statement that the country was not responsible for the spills contaminating Brazilian beaches.