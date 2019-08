An aerial view of forest fire of the Amazon taken with a drone is seen from an Indigenous territory in the state of Mato Grosso, in Brazil, August 23, 2019, obtained by Reuters on August 25, 2019. Marizilda Cruppe/Amnesty International/Handout via REUTERS

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian Environment Minister Ricardo Salles told reporters in São Paulo on Monday that financial aid to help fight fires in the Amazon rainforest from the group of G7 nations is welcome.

Speaking at an event hosted by Brazil’s real estate group Secovi, Salles said that “a series of irrational and demagogic public policies” from previous governments were to blame for the forest fires.