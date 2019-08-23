Trump speaks with Brazil's Bolsonaro, offers aid with Amazon rainforest fires

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks in front of a portrait of former U.S. President Abraham Lincoln prior to presenting the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Boston Celtics legend and Basketball Hall of Famer Bob Cousy at the White House in Washington, U.S., August 22, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said he spoke with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Friday and offered help, if needed, in dealing with the Amazon rainforest fires.

“Just spoke with President @JairBolsonaro of Brazil. Our future Trade prospects are very exciting and our relationship is strong, perhaps stronger than ever before. I told him if the United States can help with the Amazon Rainforest fires, we stand ready to assist!” Trump said in a post on Twitter.