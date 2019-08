Smoke billows during a fire in an area of the Amazon rainforest near Humaita, Amazonas State, Brazil, Brazil August 17, 2019. Picture Taken August 17, 2019. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. government is deeply concerned about wildfires raging throughout the Brazilian Amazon, a senior White House official said on Friday, as international concern grows over the record number of blazes there this year.

“We are deeply concerned about the impact of the fires in the Amazon forest on the communities, biodiversity, and natural resources of the region,” the person said, declining to be named.