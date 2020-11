FILE PHOTO: Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro looks on during a ceremony at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday that his government will soon disclose the name of importers of wood illegally extracted from the Amazon.

Speaking remotely at a BRICS summits, Bolsonaro said Brazilian police had developed a way of tracking wood exported from the Amazon using isotopes.