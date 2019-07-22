Bolsonaro calls for tighter control of Brazil deforestation data

FILE PHOTO: Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro looks on during a National Soccer Day Cerenomy in Brasilia, Brazil July 19, 2019. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Monday called for tighter control of official deforestation data, resuming attacks on government space research agency INPE, whose satellite imaging shows a jump in clearing of the Amazon rainforest this year.

Bolsonaro, who on Friday accused INPE of falsifying data, added that data should be shown first to a member of his cabinet before being disclosed publicly. Mid-July INPE data showed Amazon deforestation hitting the fastest pace in years, raising red flags for a trade deal with the European Union.