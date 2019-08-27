Brazil may accept G7 Amazon aid if France's Macron withdraws 'insults': Bolsonaro

FILE PHOTO: A tract of the Amazon jungle burning as it is being cleared by loggers and farmers in Canarana, Mato Grosso state, Brazil August 26, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Landau

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil may accept an offer of at least $20 million from the Group of Seven nations to fight fires in the Amazon rainforest, but only if French President Emmanuel Macron withdraws his “insults,” President Jair Bolsonaro said on Tuesday.

The two leaders have become embroiled in a deeply personal and public war of words in recent days, with Bolsonaro mocking Macron’s wife on Facebook and accusing the French leader of disrespecting Brazil’s sovereignty.

“First of all, Macron has to take back his insults of me. He called me a liar. Once he does that, then we can talk,” Bolsonaro told reporters in Brasilia on Tuesday. His comments were first reported by the local press.