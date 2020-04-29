Brazil plans to activate military to fight Amazon deforestation, fires: VP

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil intends to activate the military to fight Amazon deforestation and fires, the country’s vice president said on Wednesday, as part of wider plans to protect the world’s largest rainforest where destruction surged last year.

Vice President Hamilton Mourão said the country would invoke the same measure that permitted the military to fight forest fires last year, a so-called Guarantee of Law and Order (GLO) decree that must be signed off on by President Jair Bolsonaro.