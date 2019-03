FILE PHOTO - Waves reach a forest on the banks of Atlantic Ocean on the coast of Amapa state near Oiapoque city, northern Brazil, March 31, 2017. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian Environment Minister Ricardo Salles said on Monday that the government would be open to evaluating new hydro power projects in the rivers of the Amazon rain forest on their merits.

Speaking at seminar organized by government relations association Abrig, Salles said environmental agency Ibama is in charge of assessing the projects and the risks associated with them.