Brazil says South American nations to meet on Amazon, accepts Chilean aid

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro looks on during a news conference with Chile's President Sebastian Pinera (not pictured) at the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, Brazil August 28, 2019. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Wednesday that South American countries would meet to determine a common policy in defense of the Amazon, and took another swipe at the G7 group of rich nations for its offer of $20 million aid.

After a meeting with his Chilean counterpart Sebastian Pinera in Brasilia, Bolsonaro said Brazil would accept an offer from Chile of four aircraft to help combat the Amazon rainforest fires.