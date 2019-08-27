Brazil to reject G7 offer of aid to fight Amazon fires: G1

FILE PHOTO: A tract of the Amazon jungle burning as it is being cleared by loggers and farmers in Canarana, Mato Grosso state, Brazil August 26, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Landau

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil will reject an offer of at least $20 million from the Group of Seven wealthy nations to help fight the fires sweeping through the Amazon rainforest, website G1 reported presidential chief of staff Onyx Lorenzoni as saying.

The offer, made by French President Emannuel Macron at the G7 summit in the southern French town of Biarritz on Monday, had already drawn scorn from President Jair Bolsonaro, amid a rapid deterioration in personal relations between the two leaders.