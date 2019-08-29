Owner of Timberland, Vans, shoes says will no longer buy Brazilian leather

FILE PHOTO: Timberland shoes are seen in a shop in Rome, Italy, March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Max Rossi

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - The parent company of Timberland, Vans and Kipling shoes said on Thursday that it will no longer buy Brazilian leather, saying it had failed to meet its “responsible sourcing requirements.”

Thousands of forest fires in the Amazon have been raging for weeks, which has led to heightened scrutiny of Brazil’s beef industry. VF Corporation, as the holding company is known, said it would resume buying Brazil leather when “we have the confidence and assurance that the materials used in our products do not contribute to environmental harm in the country.”