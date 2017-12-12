FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil Senate passes bill to boost ethanol, biodiesel use
December 12, 2017

Brazil Senate passes bill to boost ethanol, biodiesel use

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASÍLIA/SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian senators passed on Tuesday a bill proposing sharp increases in the use of biofuels such as ethanol and biodiesel in the country in coming years, as a way to help cut carbon emissions.

The bill proposes the introduction of a program, called RenovaBio, mandating fuel distributors to gradually increase the amount of biofuels they trade. The bill goes now to President Michel Temer to be signed into law.

Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello and Marcelo TeixeiraEditing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
