Brazil Senate passes bill to boost ethanol, biodiesel use

BRASÍLIA/SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian senators passed on Tuesday a bill proposing sharp increases in the use of biofuels such as ethanol and biodiesel in the country in coming years, as a way to help cut carbon emissions.
The bill proposes the introduction of a program, called RenovaBio, mandating fuel distributors to gradually increase the amount of biofuels they trade. The bill goes now to President Michel Temer to be signed into law.
