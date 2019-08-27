Brazil official says EU-Mercosur trade pact still under review

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian Deputy Economy Minister for Foreign Trade Marcos Troyjo said on Tuesday that a proposed agreement between the Mercosur trade bloc and the European Union is being revised by lawyers, a process that may take 6-to-7 months to finalize.

After the terms are revised domestically by the participating countries, the agreement will need to be approved by the parliaments of both trade blocks’s member countries, Troyjo said in response to a moderator’s question during a meat industry conference in São Paulo.

