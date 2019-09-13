At least one dead in Rio de Janeiro hospital fire: TV

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - At least one person died in a fire in a hospital in the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro on Thursday, Globo News reported.

The fire at the Badim Hospital, in the north of Rio, broke out around 6.30 pm local time (2130 GMT), and TV images showed patients evacuated out into the streets, lying in their beds, surrounded by nurses and doctors.

Globo News, citing the fire brigade, reported one person died in the blaze. Rio’s fire service said it could not yet confirm the death.

Firefighters managed to put out the fire in a about two hours, Globo News said.