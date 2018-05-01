FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 1, 2018 / 9:41 AM / Updated 5 minutes ago

Blazing building collapses in Sao Paulo, 1 dead, 3 missing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - A 26-floor building engulfed in flames collapsed in the center of Brazil’s largest city early on Tuesday and firemen said at least one person was killed as he was being rescued, Globo TV reported.

A firefighter tries to extinguish a fire at a building in downtown Sao Paulo, Brazil May 1, 2018. REUTERS/Leonardo Benassatto

Television images showed the horrifying moment when a fireman tried to reach the man clinging to the building as it went down more than one hour after the fire started.

Firemen continued to fight the fire that spread to an adjacent building that had been evacuated and was not in danger of collapsing, Sao Paulo Fire Brigade Lieutenant André Elias told Globo TV.

Slideshow (5 Images)

The fireman said the cause of the fire on the sixth-floor was still unknown and there could be more victims. Three people are still unaccounted for, he said.

The abandoned former office building had been occupied irregularly seven years ago and some 150 people lived in the lower 10 floors, Globo reported.

Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

