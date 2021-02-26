Brazil extends $60 billion FX swap line with Fed through September

FILE PHOTO: Brazilian Real and U.S. dollar notes are pictured at a currency exchange office in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in this September 10, 2015 photo illustration. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s government on Friday authorized the central bank to extend its $60 billion swap line with the U.S. Federal Reserve until the end of September.

The swap line, which has never been used, was opened in March last year at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and was scheduled to expire in March this year.

“This line does not imply any economic policy conditionality, and expands the funds and instruments available for the provision of dollar liquidity by the central bank,” the monetary authority said in a statement.

“The liquidity line adds to the bank’s available tools to deal with the high market volatility due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” it added.