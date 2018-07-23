U.N. food agency sees Brazil as major hub for arable land growth

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil, already a farm powerhouse, will account for an estimated 70 percent of the world’s arable land growth through 2050, Alan Bojanic, a representative for the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), said during a conference on Monday.

A view of a soy plantation in a farm in Sao Desiderio, Bahia state, Brazil March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Roberto Samora

Bojanic, addressing the Global Agribusiness Forum in São Paulo, said the UN food agency estimates the world’s arable land will expand by 69 million hectares through 2050, with 49 million hectares of that growth taking place in Brazil.