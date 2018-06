BRASÍLIA (Reuters) - Brazil will target a reduction of 10 percent in carbon emissions from the fuels sector through 2028, forcing distributors to increase the amount of biofuels they sell as a way to reduce air pollution, the country’s Energy Policy Council said on Tuesday.

The target is part of a new program called RenovaBio, which aims to gradually increase the share of biofuels such as ethanol and biodiesel in the country’s fuels mix.