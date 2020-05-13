Brazil -4.7% GDP this year would be biggest fall since 1900: Economy Ministry

BRASILIA (Reuters) - A 4.7% contraction in Brazil’s economy this year would be the biggest annual fall since records began in 1900, a senior Economy Ministry official said on Wednesday, referring to the government’s new gross domestic product forecast for the year.

Speaking in an online presentation after publishing the revised outlook, economic policy secretary Adolfo Sachsida and colleagues also said a longer-term analysis of the government’s debt and deficit outlook will be published on Friday.