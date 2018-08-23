Brazil court lifts injunction suspending products with glyphosate

SAO PAULO/BRASÍLIA (Reuters) - A Brazilian court has lifted an injunction that had suspended registration of products containing the agrochemical glyphosate in the country, Agriculture Minister Blairo Maggi said on Thursday on his official Twitter account.

The move overturns an Aug. 3 court ruling, which determined that new products containing glyphosate could not be registered in the country, and existing registrations would be suspended starting from September pending a re-evaluation of chemical safety by health agency Anvisa.

Brazil’s solicitor general filed an appeal on Wednesday, according to court documents seen by Reuters. The appeal follows Maggi’s remarks last week that banning the popular weed-killer in the world’s largest soybean exporter would be “a disaster.”

Monsanto, now owned by Bayer AG, is the biggest seller of glyphosate products in Brazil, where farmers use it to spray many crops.

In the appeal, the government argued that maintaining the suspension on glyphosate products could pose “serious risks” to the country’s economy, which relies heavily on agriculture exports.

Brazil could lose billions of dollars in agricultural commodities trade if the herbicide were to be banned, the government argued in the appeal.