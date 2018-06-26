China's Goldwind to sign 400-450 million reais wind power contract in Brazil

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Chinese wind power equipment maker Goldwind will sign a contract to supply equipment and services to Brazilian power company Energimp S.A. worth between 400 million reais and 450 million reais ($106 million and $119.2 million), a source told Reuters on Tuesday.

The agreement would boost Energimp power generation capacity in Brazil, according to the source, who is following talks between the companies but asked not to be named because he was not authorized to speak about it.

The Brazilian company invited reporters to cover an event on Thursday, where it was expected to announce a partnership with the Chinese firm.

A separate source with knowledge of the talks said the deal would allow Energimp to repair 242 wind turbines with a total capacity to produce 363 megawatts.

Goldwind did not respond to requests for comment.