Brazil's GPA gross sales rise 14% in first quarter after coronavirus online boost in March

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian food retailer GPA (PCAR3.SA) on Wednesday reported gross revenue of 21.6 billion reais ($4.1 billion) in the first quarter for operations including Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay, up 14% year-on-year.

In Brazil only, GPA reported a 15% rise in quarterly gross revenue to 15.9 billion reais, of which 8.5 billion reais came from its fast-growing wholesale unit Assaí, the company said in a securities filing.

E-commerce sales climbed by 82% in the period, with the coronavirus outbreak boosting online orders by 150% in the last two weeks of March, it said.