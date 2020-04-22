April 22, 2020 / 1:00 PM / Updated 39 minutes ago

Brazil's GPA gross sales rise 14% in first quarter after coronavirus online boost in March



SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian food retailer GPA (PCAR3.SA) on Wednesday reported gross revenue of 21.6 billion reais ($4.1 billion) in the first quarter for operations including Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay, up 14% year-on-year.

In Brazil only, GPA reported a 15% rise in quarterly gross revenue to 15.9 billion reais, of which 8.5 billion reais came from its fast-growing wholesale unit Assaí, the company said in a securities filing.

E-commerce sales climbed by 82% in the period, with the coronavirus outbreak boosting online orders by 150% in the last two weeks of March, it said.

Reporting by Gabriela Mello; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

