Brazil farm exports may benefit from rising U.S.-China trade tensions: official

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian farm exports may benefit from rising trade tensions between the United States and China, an official from Mato Grosso state, Brazil’s largest grain growing region, said in an interview on Friday.

“Signs of growing tensions between the United States and China may be a good opportunity for Brazil given our prowess to produce grains like soy and corn,” said Carlos Favaro, Mato Grosso vice governor. He added Brazil can expand commercial ties with China, noting such bonds have been steadily growing in recent years as China has invested heavily in Brazil’s agribusiness sector and infrastructure projects.