SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Some corn fields in the southern part of Brazil are at risk of losses due to the lack of rains, with parts of Paraná, Brazil’s second largest corn producing state, at worse situation, grains consultancy AgRural said on Friday.

The consultancy said harvesting of the 2017/18 Brazil soy crop is 91 percent completed, compared to 92 percent at this time last year and 90 percent of a 5-year average.