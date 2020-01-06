Brazil's corn crop in the South hit by drought: FCStone

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - The corn crop in Brazil’s Rio Grande do Sul, the country’s number 3 grain producing state, will likely be reduced by 20% from initial estimates due to a severe drought, broker and consultancy INTL FCStone said on Monday.
The broker cut its estimate for the state’s corn production to 4.8 million tonnes from 6 million tonnes projected previously. With the damage in the South, Brazil’s corn production in the first crop (summer crop) will fall 3.4% from initial projections to 25.75 million tonnes, FCStone said.
Reuters reported last week that farmers were having problems with lack of rains in the region.
