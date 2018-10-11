Brazil grain production to rise on bumper corn crop: Conab

SAO PAULO/BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian farmers are expected to harvest up to 238.54 million tonnes of grain in the 2018/19 season, the government said on Thursday, as corn and soy growers reap bumper crops.

FILE PHOTO - A man shows second corn (winter corn) near Sorriso in the Mato Grosso state, Brazil, July 26, 2017. Picture taken July 26, 2017. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

In the prior season, Brazilian farmers harvested some 227.91 million tonnes of grains like soybeans and corn, said Conab, the government’s food supply and statistics agency.

Much of the gain is expected to be in corn, whose output is expected to rise as much as 12.75 percent to 91.08 million tonnes, Conab said referring to the grain planting season that kicked off in September.

FILE PHOTO - A general view shows second corn (winter corn) stored outside of the silos that are full of corn, near Sorriso in the Mato Grosso state, Brazil, July 26, 2017. Picture taken July 26, 2017. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Levels of farm credit, strong fertilizer sales and the intention of farmers to plant at least 61 million hectares (150 million acres) of grain all indicate a strong harvest.

“If we have ideal weather ... we could have the biggest Brazilian grain crop,” Agriculture Minister Blairo Maggi said at a briefing to announce the forecast.

Recent bumper crops have been eagerly sought by China, whose demand for Brazilian grains skyrocketed this year thanks to the trade war between the Asian nation and the United States..

Maggi said that the hope is for strong Chinese demand to continue next year, although he was concerned that the high premium Brazilian soy was receiving over Chicago prices could distort the market in the future.