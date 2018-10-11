Brazil grain production to rise on bumper corn crop: Conab

SAO PAULO/BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian farmers are expected to harvest up to 238.54 million tonnes of grain in the 2018/19 season, the government said on Thursday, as corn and soy growers reap bumper crops.
In the prior season, Brazilian farmers harvested some 227.91 million tonnes of grains like soybeans and corn, said Conab, the government’s food supply and statistics agency.
Much of the gain is expected to be in corn, whose output is expected to rise as much as 12.75 percent to 91.08 million tonnes, Conab said referring to the grain planting season that kicked off in September.
Levels of farm credit, strong fertilizer sales and the intention of farmers to plant at least 61 million hectares (150 million acres) of grain all indicate a strong harvest.
“If we have ideal weather ... we could have the biggest Brazilian grain crop,” Agriculture Minister Blairo Maggi said at a briefing to announce the forecast.
Recent bumper crops have been eagerly sought by China, whose demand for Brazilian grains skyrocketed this year thanks to the trade war between the Asian nation and the United States..
Maggi said that the hope is for strong Chinese demand to continue next year, although he was concerned that the high premium Brazilian soy was receiving over Chicago prices could distort the market in the future.
