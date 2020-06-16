Brazil to overcome health, economic crises this year: economy minister

FILE PHOTO: Brazil's Economy Minister Paulo Guedes speaks during a press conference to announce economic measures due the coronavirus outbreak in Brasilia, Brazil March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Tuesday he is confident Brazil will get through the health and economic crises currently afflicting the country later this year and go into 2021 on a stronger footing.

“We will get through the two waves, and in September, October, November it will be in a new country, and looking forward to facing a great year ahead. Let’s fight for this. ... I think we will succeed,” he said in a live event hosted by the Instituto de Garantias Penais, a nonprofit legal body.