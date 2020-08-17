Brazil federal judge orders protesters to clear BR-163 highway: document

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - A Brazilian federal judge on Monday ordered protesters to clear the BR-163 highway, a main route for exporting grains from Mato Grosso state to northern ports, according to a copy of the ruling seen by Reuters.

Members of the Kayapó indigenous tribe blocked the key grains transport route earlier on Monday, in the Novo Progresso region in Pará state, to protest against a lack of government protection from the coronavirus pandemic that has killed several of their elders.