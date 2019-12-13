Brazil delays two major rail project auctions until third quarter 2020

BRASÍLIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s government has pushed back the auction of two major railway projects until next year’s third quarter, according to a statement on Friday from the infrastructure ministry that also provided no reason for the delay.

The 1,142-km (710-mile) Ferrograo railway is expected to transport agriculture products from the largest soy producing state of Mato Grosso to northern river port Miritituba.

The 537-km Fiol railway would transport mineral and agriculture products from the country’s interior to a Bahia state port on the eastern coast.

The government had said it would auction off two licenses to complete and operate more than 1,500 km of railways in the first half of 2020.

Brazil wants to raise 101 billion reais ($24 billion) by auctioning up to 44 infrastructure projects in 2020, the statement said.