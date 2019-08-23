Brazil insurer Sul America sells units to Allianz for 3 billion reais

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian insurer Sul America SA (SULA11.SA) has sold its auto unit and other parts of its business to Germany’s Allianz SE (ALVG.DE) for 3 billion reais ($734 million), it said in a filing on Friday.

Last month, Sul America said Allianz had made a non-binding offer for its property and casualty (P&C) and auto units, and that if an agreement was reached, Sul America’s operations would be concentrated in health, dental, life and pension insurance and asset management products.

(This story corrects U.S. dollar value of transaction).