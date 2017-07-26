Brazil meatpacker JBS calls meeting sought by shareholder BNDESpar

The logo of Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA is seen in the city of Jundiai, Brazil June 1, 2017.

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil's JBS SA has called a shareholder meeting on Sept 1 to address concerns over potential losses raised by BNDESpar, the investment arm of Brazilian state development bank and holder of 21 percent of the meatpacker, the company said on Wednesday.

BNDES chief executive officer Paulo Rabello de Castro called for the meeting last month to propose a reshuffling of the meatpacker's board and to seek steps to address a credit shortfall and assess potential losses caused by executives.