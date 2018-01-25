FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 25, 2018 / 10:48 PM / Updated an hour ago

Brazil court approves seizure of Lula's passport: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - A Brazilian court has approved the seizure of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s passport, a person familiar with the matter said on Thursday, a day after an appeals court upheld the corruption conviction of the left-wing hero.

In a major blow to the popular politician’s plans to run again for the presidency this year, three appellate court judges voted on Wednesday to uphold Lula’s convictions on taking a bribe and money laundering and extended his sentence.

Reporting by Ricardo Brito; Editing by Leslie Adler

