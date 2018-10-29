Brazilian ETFs listed in Europe jump after Bolsonaro wins election

People are reflected on the glass as they read a board showing the Real-U.S. dollar and several foreign currencies exchange rates in Rio de Janeiro Brazil June 8, 2018. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

LONDON (Reuters) - Brazilian exchange-traded funds (ETFs) listed in Europe surged on Monday after Jair Bolsonaro emerged victorious in Brazil’s presidential election on Sunday.

Shares in the Germany-Listed ishares MSCI Brazil ETF (MBRABRL.DE) rose 6.4 percent while the London-Listed iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (IBZL.L) leapt 6.8 percent after Bolsonaro’s election win.

Shares in Blackrock’s Latin American Investment Trust (BRLA.L) also rose 6.9 percent.

Far-right candidate Bolsonaro has promised to clean up politics, shrink the state and crack down on crime, and markets hope he will embark on a series of structural reforms to boost Latin America’s largest economy after nearly a decade and a half of leftist rule.