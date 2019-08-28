BRF CEO says swine fever will drive Brazil pork output growth

FILE PHOTO: Meat processing company BRF SA's logo is pictured in its unit in Fortaleza, Brazil January 10, 2019. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Food processor BRF SA’s chief executive said on Wednesday an outbreak of African swine fever will drive growth of its pork production in Brazil, where the company accounts for 28% of a supply estimated at about 4 million tonnes a year.

Speaking during an industry event in São Paulo, Lorival Luz warned that any initiative to boost production must be carefully weighed and implemented because the outbreak caused supply imbalance that is only momentary and will gradually be corrected.