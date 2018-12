SAO PAULO (Reuters) - The president of Brazil’s poultry & pork exporters association ABPA, Francisco Turra, said on Thursday he opposes a plan by the country’s President-elect, Jair Bolsonaro, to move the embassy in Israel to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv.

Turra told reporters at a press conference that the move could be bad for exporters, which could lose some of their businesses to countries in the Middle East.